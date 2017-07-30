The first round of unsold antlerless deer licenses are set to go on sale, find out how you can see if there are any left in the wildlife management unit that you hunt.
Antlerless Deer License Update
-
Hunting Changes Could Include Electronics
-
Deer Population on the Move in the Poconos
-
Paint Shop in the Poconos Gets a Surprise Customer
-
Students Injured After Deer Jumps Through School Bus Window
-
Cleaning Up After the Storm in Lackawanna County
-
-
Anglers Prepare for Trout Season in the Poconos
-
2017 People and Places Slideshow #7
-
Oh Deer! It’s ‘Wild About Wildlife Month’
-
‘Deer Whisperer’ Police Officer Saves Adorable Fawn From Sewer Drain
-
Tick Season in Full Swing
-
-
‘Textalyzer’ Eyed To Combat Distracted Driving in New York
-
Deer Slips and Slides Through Paint Store in the Poconos
-
Experts Warn of Increases in Potentially Deadly Tick-Borne Powassan Virus