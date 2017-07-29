St. Joseph’s Festival Telethon 2017 Grand Total

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The St. Joseph's Festival Telethon wrapped up and the good people of northeastern and central Pennsylvania stepped up in a big way once again to help St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.

In all, $391,159 was raised for the center that helps children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

All the money raised helps St. Joseph's Center provide much-needed programs and living services to the individuals and families with special needs.

Saturday night also marked the end of Go Joe 20. Joe Snedeker rolled into the Festival just before 9 p.m. Joe rode hundreds of miles on his bike this week around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Go Joe 20 raised $300,000 toward the above total.

The St. Joseph's Festival wraps up Sunday night at Marywood University.