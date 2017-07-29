× Go Joe 20: Final Day

CONYNGHAM — Saturday, July 29, is the final day for Go Joe 20.

From Conyngham Saturday morning, Joe Snedeker will bike to the St. Joseph’s Festival. The summer festival is held at Marywood University in a large lot behind the Mellow Center for Athletics and Wellness.

Make sure to head out and cheer Joe on for his final trek of Go Joe 20.

His final ride will launch out of Conyngham on Rt. 93, head to Rt. 239 from Wapwallopen to Mocanaqua, and then over to Rt. 11 in Shickshinny. Joe will stay on Rt. 11 through Hunlock Creek, West Nanticoke, Plymouth, Kingston, Forty-Fort, Wyoming, Exeter, and Pittston,

Keeping on Rt. 11 north, Joe will visit Duryea, Old Forge and Taylor. The final turn along Greenridge Street takes us home to St. Joseph’s Center.

Tune into WNEP to watch the telethon Saturday night from 8 to 11 and see what all of your help added up to!

If you would like to donate to Go Joe 20 and St. Joseph’s Center, you can give Joe’s crew your donation as he rides through your town or you can make a donation online.

Head here to see where his planned stops are on his route.

Your support of St. Joseph’s Center means providing much-needed programs and living services to these children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, many of whom are also medically fragile.

