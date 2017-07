Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER TOWNSHIP -- Some fun and food were had for a cause in Luzerne County.

People gathered Saturday afternoon at the Lodge Police Grove in Drums for the Brandon's Forever Home "Go Blue" cookout.

Kids and adults enjoyed lunch with state police as well as officers from Lodge 38.

Along with the food, people could interact with members of the special emergency response team, K-9 unit, and mounted horse unit.

Brandon's Forever Home helps foster children in need.