Farm Becomes Historic Landmark In Union County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP -- A generation ago, it was converted to a grain farm. Now, it has been named a historic farm.

The Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm honors the Spangler family who first bought the land in 1802 and the Noll family who now owns the property in Union County.Tony Noll and his family grew up on the farm just outside of Lewisburg

Tony Noll and his family grew up on the farm just outside of Lewisburg

“Growing up along the creek, I played in the creek every day. I loved it. Growing up on a farm is a great experience,” said Noll.

Tony's parents, Richard and Grace Noll bought the farm in the early 1960s. After decades of toiling, Richard could not believe this farmland would one day be a historic landmark.

“I wanted to farm, so I ended up buying this farm, so I asked my dad to buy me this farm and the guy that owned said he’d sell it, so I bought it,” said Richard Noll of Limestone Township.

Tony Noll spearheaded the project to make this a national historic farm. He said it took about four years to show how important the farm was to the community. The state officially made the property a historic farm in August of last year.

“All those years of research for the historic background of the farm, it was just an honor to finally be designated as a national historic farm,” added Noll.

David Maher of the state's Historical and Museum Commission says his agency chose this property because its owners kept it historically intact.

“We do see a lot of historical buildings still in use and some new ones sprinkled in here and there, which is to be expected. Farms have to evolve and grow, but the historical integrity is very high here,” said Maher.

The family hopes to offer educational programs about life on this farm, past and present.