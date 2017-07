× Deadly Head-on Crash in Columbia County

STILLWATER — A man is dead after a head-on crash in Columbia County.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Friday.

According to the coroner, William Swisher, 59, of Benton, was driving north on Route 487 in Stillwater borough when his pickup truck hit another pickup head-on.

The coroner says Swisher died on the way to the hospital.

State police are investigating the crash.