TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- A tractor trailer crash closed part of Interstate 80 in Monroe County Saturday morning.

State police said a big rig wrecked around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound in Tunkhannock Township, near the Blakeslee exit. The truck went off the road and rolled over.

The driver is OK.

That part of the interstate was closed for a few hours while crews cleared up the wreck.