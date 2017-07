Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The Arts on the Square event in Scranton benefitted from the nice weather Saturday.

People packed Courthouse Square to check out all sorts of items from paintings to purses.

Some people we spoke with say it's nice to see downtown Scranton bustling with activity.

"It's great. You see old friends. You meet new ones," said Susan McKay of Roaring Brook Township.

This is the fifth year for Arts on the Square.