St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2017

Posted 11:03 am, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 08:36AM, July 28, 2017

WNEP-TV is proud to present the St. Joseph’s Festival Telethon 2017. Hosted by Mindi Ramsey, Jon Meyer and Don Jacobs from the St. Joseph’s Center Festival on the campus of Marywood University.

The telethon will feature some of the great kids and young adults who are served by the Center and its many programs. From center residents, to adult programs to medically-critical day care.

See how your support has helped those who cannot help themselves. Learn what still needs to be done, and be a part of the community of caring.

Joe Snedeker also ends his Go Joe 20 Bike Ride at the Festival Telethon on Saturday. Be there in person or live on WNEP for his arrival!

There are many ways you can support the fine work at St. Joe’s:

  • Join us live Friday, 7/28 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday night, 7/29 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on WNEP-TV and WNEP.com.
  • Make a Go Joe Donation online
  • Make a Festival Telethon Donation online

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s