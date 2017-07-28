× St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2017

WNEP-TV is proud to present the St. Joseph’s Festival Telethon 2017. Hosted by Mindi Ramsey, Jon Meyer and Don Jacobs from the St. Joseph’s Center Festival on the campus of Marywood University.

The telethon will feature some of the great kids and young adults who are served by the Center and its many programs. From center residents, to adult programs to medically-critical day care.

See how your support has helped those who cannot help themselves. Learn what still needs to be done, and be a part of the community of caring.

Joe Snedeker also ends his Go Joe 20 Bike Ride at the Festival Telethon on Saturday. Be there in person or live on WNEP for his arrival!

There are many ways you can support the fine work at St. Joe’s:

Join us live Friday, 7/28 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday night, 7/29 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on WNEP-TV and WNEP.com.

Donation online Make a Festival Telethon Donation online