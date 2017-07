× Restaurant Owner Sentenced to 10 Years Probation on Tax Charges

BLOOMSBURG — The owner of a restaurant in Bloomsburg has pleaded guilty to state tax charges.

Gary Vadakin owns “Seasons on Main.”

Prosecutors say he failed to pay nearly $26,000 in sales taxes and employer withholding taxes.

Vadakin must serve 10 years probation and pay the state the money it’s owed.