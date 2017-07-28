WATCH LIVE: St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2017

Reaction to Dale Earnhardt Jr’s last race at Pocono

Posted 6:38 pm, July 28, 2017, by

NASCAR's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr, will make his final start at Pocono Raceway shortly after 3pm on Sunday.  Junior will be missed but the sport will carry on with his history and his ability to discuss racing from the broadcast booth.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment