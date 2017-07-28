NASCAR Fans to Pack Track at Pocono Raceway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO RACEWAY -- The RVs are parked and the fans are checking in at the track in Monroe County.

Another NASCAR weekend is getting underway at Pocono Raceway.

Thousands of fans and hundreds of RVs and campers are making their way in to kick off the big race weekend.

The Overton's 400 Monster Energy Series NASCAR race will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Pocono Raceway.

For people staying all weekend, there will be plenty to do including fan fests and the infield block party.

On Saturday, fans will be able to enjoy the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, as well as other activities planned throughout the day.