× Monroe County Police Searching For Man Accused of Fraud

KUNKLETOWN — Monroe County Police are searching for a man accused of fraud.

Mark Harrison, 32, of Northampton is wanted in connection with the home improvement fraud of a senior citizen in Kunkletown.

According to police Harrison collected $24,000 for home repairs from an elderly woman but only completed $1,200 worth of work to her home.

Harrison is facing theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, and home improvement fraud charges in Monroe County.

Anyone with information regarding Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to contact Monroe Police.