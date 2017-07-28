× Man Charged With Animal Cruelty in Monroe County

PRICE TOWNSHIP — A man has been charged with animal cruelty in Monroe County.

Police said Joseph Vitale, 53, of Florida was arrested after people saw him at his home on Friday morning throwing a dog to the ground.

According to police, Vitale also hit and choked the dog.

The dog, Crazy, a Shepard mix, is said to have run away from the residence following this event.

Anyone who knows the dog’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at the Stroudsburg barracks.