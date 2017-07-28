WATCH LIVE: St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2017

Leadership change at Pocono Raceway

Posted 6:39 pm, July 28, 2017

A couple of weeks ago Brandon Igdalsky surprisingly stepped down as CEO of Pocono Raceway to pursue marketing and promotional roles with NASCAR.  Brandon's Bother, Nick takes over the CEO reigns and it appears the change is anything but a bumpy ride.

