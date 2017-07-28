In Your Neighborhood

Posted 8:18 am, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 08:21AM, July 28, 2017

St. Jude Parish 64th Annual Picnic in the Grove

In Mountain Top St. Jude Parish sponsors the Annual Picnic in the Grove.  The picnic is Aug 11, 12 & 13 ;  Friday & Saturday starting at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday beginning at noon.  The picnic features great food, games, activities for children, a grand prize raffle, & a chicken BBQ on Sunday.  There’s plenty of on-site parking, along with shuttle service from Crestwood High School.  It’s free to attend.

Lebanese-American Food Festival & Friday Fish Fry

A Lebanese-American Food Festival is held in Scranton.  St. Joseph’s Melkite Greek Catholic Church, N. St. Frances Cabrini Ave., sponsors the event Aug. 11, 12 & 13.  It’s starts 5 p.m. on Friday with All-American grilled foods, a fish fry, clams, beer & refreshments only (no ethnic foods).  Saturday & Sunday, it  begins at 4:00 p.m. with great Middle Eastern food, pastries, local food favorites, & refreshments.  It’s free to attend.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s