× In Your Neighborhood

St. Jude Parish 64th Annual Picnic in the Grove

In Mountain Top St. Jude Parish sponsors the Annual Picnic in the Grove. The picnic is Aug 11, 12 & 13 ; Friday & Saturday starting at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday beginning at noon. The picnic features great food, games, activities for children, a grand prize raffle, & a chicken BBQ on Sunday. There’s plenty of on-site parking, along with shuttle service from Crestwood High School. It’s free to attend.

Lebanese-American Food Festival & Friday Fish Fry

A Lebanese-American Food Festival is held in Scranton. St. Joseph’s Melkite Greek Catholic Church, N. St. Frances Cabrini Ave., sponsors the event Aug. 11, 12 & 13. It’s starts 5 p.m. on Friday with All-American grilled foods, a fish fry, clams, beer & refreshments only (no ethnic foods). Saturday & Sunday, it begins at 4:00 p.m. with great Middle Eastern food, pastries, local food favorites, & refreshments. It’s free to attend.