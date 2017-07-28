Hazleton Police Searching for Man Accused of Assault
HAZLETON — Police in Hazleton are searching for a man accused assaulting another man Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m.
Burt Peltz, West Hazleton, is accused of assault after police found the victim bleeding from his head in a parking lot off of West Broad Street.
The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition after that assault in Luzerne County.
Anyone with information on Peltz’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Hazleton Police department.
40.956309 -75.986109
1 Comment
LONGGREYSOCKS
Another scary one on the run in hazleton. I wont walk those streets again. Seems like shady characters there. Frackville has been good to me despite the mall closing soon which making me walk to Shenandoah for long grey socks.