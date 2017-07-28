Hazleton Police Searching for Man Accused of Assault

Posted 4:20 pm, July 28, 2017, by

HAZLETON — Police in Hazleton are searching for a man accused assaulting another man Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m.

Burt Peltz, West Hazleton, is accused of assault after police found the victim bleeding from his head in a parking lot off of West Broad Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition after that assault in Luzerne County.

Anyone with information on Peltz’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Hazleton Police department.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • LONGGREYSOCKS

    Another scary one on the run in hazleton. I wont walk those streets again. Seems like shady characters there. Frackville has been good to me despite the mall closing soon which making me walk to Shenandoah for long grey socks.

    Reply Report comment