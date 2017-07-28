× Hazleton Police Searching for Man Accused of Assault

HAZLETON — Police in Hazleton are searching for a man accused assaulting another man Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m.

Burt Peltz, West Hazleton, is accused of assault after police found the victim bleeding from his head in a parking lot off of West Broad Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition after that assault in Luzerne County.

Anyone with information on Peltz’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Hazleton Police department.