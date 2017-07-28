× Go Joe 20: Day 5

SAINT CLAIR — Day 5 of Go Joe 20 kicked off in downtown St. Clair, Schuylkill County, Friday morning.

Joe Snedeker will leave St. Clair, bike to the town park in Mount Carmel, Northumberland County, and end at the park across from town hall in Conyngham, Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16’s Alexandra Gallo and Carolyn Blackburne will join Joe for Friday’s ride.

Tune into WNEP on Friday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. to watch the telethon live.

If you would like to donate to Go Joe 20 and St. Joseph’s Center, you can give Joe’s crew your donation as he rides through your town or you can make a donation online.

Your support of St. Joseph’s Center means providing much-needed programs and living services to these children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, many of whom are also medically fragile.

