Everything Coming and Going on Netflix in August

The hits keep coming on Netflix in August.

From hits “Cloud Atlas,” “The Founder,” and “Sing” – to the much anticipated Netflix original, “Marvel’s: The Defenders.”

The list below is subject to change.

8/1/17

A Cinderella Story

Bad Santa

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium: Season 1

Everyone’s Hero

Funny Games (US)

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

Lord of War

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Addams Family

The Astronaut’s Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West

8/2/17

Jab We Met

The Founder

8/3/17

Sing

The Invisible Guardian

8/4/17

Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

8/5/17

Holes

8/8/17

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

8/9/17

Black Site Delta

8/10/17

Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

8/11/17

Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

8/13/17

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

8/14/17

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

8/15/17

Barbeque

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

21

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair: Season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life

8/16/17

Gold

8/18/17

Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am Sam

Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

8/19/17

Hide and Seek

8/20/17

Camera Store

8/21/17

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah: Season 2

Unacknowledged

8/22/17

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

8/23/17

Feel Rich

8/25/17

Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Once Upon a Time: Season 6

8/29/17

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Good Place: Season 1

8/31/17

Be Afraid

LEAVING IN AUGUST

8/1/17

10 Things I Hate About You

Justice League Unlimited: Season 1 – Season 2

Justice League: Season 1 – Season 2

Babe

Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4

Babe: Pig in the City

Beneath the Helmet

Black Widow

Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry

Electric Slide

Elizabethtown

From the Terrace

From Time to Time

Goodbye World

Horsemen

Hunter X Hunter : Season 1 – Season 5

Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Prefontaine

Russell Brand: End the Drugs War

Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery

Teacher’s Pet

The Delivery Man: Season 1

The Diabolical

The Heavy Water War: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Little Engine That Could

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Verdict

Young Justice: Season 1 – Season 2

Young@Heart

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

8/4/17

Superbad

8/5/17

Pelican Dreams

Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

8/6/17

Human Capital

The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1

8/9/17

The Five Venoms

8/10/17

Dope

8/11/17

Four Blood Moons

Jesus People: The Movie

Patch Town

Two Days, One Night

8/14/17

Drones

Food Matters

8/15/17

American Dad!: Season 1 – Season 4

To Kill a Mockingbird

Changing Seas: Season 3 – Season 6

Close Quarter Battle: Season 1

The New Frontier: Season 1

Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1

8/23/17

The Summer of Sangaile

8/24/17

Gun Woman

8/25/17

October Gale

Paratodos

The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq

8/28/17

Revenge: Season 1 – Season 4

8/30/17

The League: Season 1 – Season 7

8/31/17

Space Warriors