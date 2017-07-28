Everything Coming and Going on Netflix in August
The hits keep coming on Netflix in August.
From hits “Cloud Atlas,” “The Founder,” and “Sing” – to the much anticipated Netflix original, “Marvel’s: The Defenders.”
The list below is subject to change.
8/1/17
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West
8/2/17
Jab We Met
The Founder
8/3/17
Sing
The Invisible Guardian
8/4/17
Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
8/5/17
Holes
8/8/17
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13
8/9/17
Black Site Delta
8/10/17
Diary of an Exorcist – Zero
8/11/17
Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
8/13/17
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
8/14/17
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn
8/15/17
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life
8/16/17
Gold
8/18/17
Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
8/19/17
Hide and Seek
8/20/17
Camera Store
8/21/17
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged
8/22/17
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth
8/23/17
Feel Rich
8/25/17
Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Once Upon a Time: Season 6
8/29/17
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Place: Season 1
8/31/17
Be Afraid
LEAVING IN AUGUST
8/1/17
10 Things I Hate About You
Justice League Unlimited: Season 1 – Season 2
Justice League: Season 1 – Season 2
Babe
Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
Babe: Pig in the City
Beneath the Helmet
Black Widow
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
Electric Slide
Elizabethtown
From the Terrace
From Time to Time
Goodbye World
Horsemen
Hunter X Hunter : Season 1 – Season 5
Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Prefontaine
Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
Teacher’s Pet
The Delivery Man: Season 1
The Diabolical
The Heavy Water War: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Little Engine That Could
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
The Verdict
Young Justice: Season 1 – Season 2
Young@Heart
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
8/4/17
Superbad
8/5/17
Pelican Dreams
Personal Gold: An Underdog Story
8/6/17
Human Capital
The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1
8/9/17
The Five Venoms
8/10/17
Dope
8/11/17
Four Blood Moons
Jesus People: The Movie
Patch Town
Two Days, One Night
8/14/17
Drones
Food Matters
8/15/17
American Dad!: Season 1 – Season 4
To Kill a Mockingbird
Changing Seas: Season 3 – Season 6
Close Quarter Battle: Season 1
The New Frontier: Season 1
Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1
8/23/17
The Summer of Sangaile
8/24/17
Gun Woman
8/25/17
October Gale
Paratodos
The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
8/28/17
Revenge: Season 1 – Season 4
8/30/17
The League: Season 1 – Season 7
8/31/17
Space Warriors