Deadly Crash in Snyder County

SHAMOKIN DAM — According to witnesses, a man struck a concrete barrier in the area of Shamokin Dam Water Tower on Friday.

Richard Deppen, 88, of Shamokin Dam, was driving southbound on Route 11/15 when his vehicle drifted from the passing lane to the driving lane and struck another vehicle according to police.

Deppen was taken to Sunbury Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Deppen may have had a medical issue resulting in losing control of his vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing in Snyder County.

 

