Bridge Work Along 81 in Susquehanna County

LENOX TOWNSHIP — Lane closures are in place along Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County while crews continue bridge work.

Drivers should expect delays northbound from the Tompkinsville/Fleetville exit to the Lenoxville exit.|

Drivers can also expect traffic southbound from the Lenoxville exit to the Lenox exit through 7 a.m. Saturday morning.