Beating NASCAR Traffic at Pocono Raceway

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP — RVs and campers rolling along Long Pond Road can only mean one thing — a NASCAR race weekend is here.

The Monster Energy Series NASCAR Overtons 400 race is set for Sunday and Newswatch 16 found plenty of people checking in here at Pocono Raceway.

“I love it. I have been coming out here since 2005. She loves it. It’s a lot of fun,” said John Sperry, New Jersey.

John Sperry from New Jersey says he and his family come to the raceway every year.

And even though they only live a little more than an hour away, they still like to get to the track early to beat the traffic.

“They close down certain roads and that, but once they close everything down, they have it all very well marked so you can tell which way to go and which way not to go. They do a good job,” said Sperry.

State Police released special traffic plans for Sunday.

Before the race, Route 115, from Interstate 80 to the raceway will be converted to two lanes of southbound traffic.

After the race, that stretch of 115 will be converted to two lanes northbound until the lots are cleared.

With the alternate routes and lane restrictions in place, people who are coming to Pocono Raceway this weekend say it’s very important for drivers to pay attention to the signs and know where they are going. Especially on race day.

Angie Doran lives in Berwick. She says traffic on race day can be tricky. Which is why she always takes her time coming in and out of the raceway.

“You have to pay a lot of attention. It’s one of the reasons why we wait to leave until Monday because traffic is a little bit slower leaving and you just have to be careful. Do what you gotta do and pay attention,” said Angie Doran, Berwick.

Drivers can also expect a lot of traffic and possible delays not only on Route 115 and I-80, but also on Route 209, 940 and 903.

The race begins on Sunday at 3 p.m.