Annual Charity Basketball Tournament Underway in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON — Folks are shooting hoops for a cause in Lackawanna County.

Scranton is hosting its annual 3 on 3 basketball tournament on Wyoming Avenue.

Hundreds of boys and girls are facing off to raise money.

A portion of the money raised goes to high school basketball programs in Lackawanna County and NEPA Coaches Vs Cancer.

The tournament is expected to begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in downtown Scranton.