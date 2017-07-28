A Splash With Spice: Wings at the Waterpark

Posted 4:26 am, July 28, 2017, by

Help for kids comes in hot, medium and mild this weekend!

It all surrounds “Wings at the Waterpark” hitting Scranton this Sunday.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of this spice with a splash that benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Montage Mountain Waterpark Friday to spotlight the event and a few of the wing vendors who are cooking up some tasty treats for the cause!

QUICK FACTS: 

  • WHAT: Wings at the Waterpark
  • WHEN: Sunday, July,  30
  • TIME: Noon to 1 p.m. (VIP event, $50.00 includes wings & beer tastings, must be 21 or older. General Public Event: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ($25.00 or less depending on age & day of purchase).
  • WHERE: Montage Mountain Waterpark, Scranton, 1000 Montage Mountain Rd, Scranton
  • TICKETS: Head here to purchase tickets in advance.  You can add a pass to the waterpark as well for an additional $10.00.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania, head here!

