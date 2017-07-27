× Your Chance To Dance!

Around the country and in our area, dance studios are gearing up to help people cut a rug! It all surrounds “National Day of Dance” which is this Saturday, July 29. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey popped by Prima Elite Academy of Dance in North Scranton on Thursday to highlight the national event, health benefits from dancing, and where you can try classes for free.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: National Day of Dance

WHERE: Prima Elite Academy of Dance

1434 North Main Avenue, Scranton

WHEN: This Saturday, July 29

CLASSES OFFERED:

Ballet: Noon – 1 p.m.

Jazz: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Tap: 2 – 3 p.m.

Hip Hop: 4 – 5 p.m.