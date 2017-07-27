Wreck Slows Traffic on Part of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

Posted 10:42 am, July 27, 2017, by , Updated at 10:44AM, July 27, 2017

HANOVER TOWNSHIP —  A rollover wreck is slowing traffic on a section of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

It happened around 10 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 163 approaching the Nanticoke/Route 29 exit.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.

PennDOT has not said how long traffic will be slowed in the area.

Get live traffic information with WNEP Traffic Tracker.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment