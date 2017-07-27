× Wreck Slows Traffic on Part of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A rollover wreck is slowing traffic on a section of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

It happened around 10 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 163 approaching the Nanticoke/Route 29 exit.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.

PennDOT has not said how long traffic will be slowed in the area.

