Woman Crashes into Guard Rail After Overdosing on Heroin

LYCOMING TOWNSHIP -- Authorities say a woman crashed her car after overdosing on heroin in Lycoming Township.
It happened just after noon on Thursday along the north Route 15 Highway near Cogan Station.
Officers say the driver confessed to using two bags of heroin just minutes before her vehicle swerved and crashed into a guard rail.
Police aren't revealing her name until she's charged in Lycoming County.
41.316316 -77.091111
Sad times
So sick of being on the road with Junkies crashing their cars ! Used to be Drunks when I was little many decades ago, now it is even worse more Heroin Junkies crashing vehicles than drunks it seems, what possesses these people to take that stuff or ever try it 1 time ?