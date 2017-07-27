Woman Crashes into Guard Rail After Overdosing on Heroin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYCOMING TOWNSHIP -- Authorities say a woman crashed her car after overdosing on heroin in Lycoming Township.

It happened just after noon on Thursday along the north Route 15 Highway near Cogan Station.

Officers say the driver confessed to using two bags of heroin just minutes before her vehicle swerved and crashed into a guard rail.

Police aren't revealing her name until she's charged in Lycoming County.