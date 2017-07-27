× Water Back On, Problems Persist in Lackawanna County Mobile Home Park

ARCHBALD — Residents of a trailer park in Lackawanna County have their water back on but it’s likely they will still need to find another place to live.

County officials were able to work out a deal to buy those residents more time.

A problem plaguing residents at Valley View Estates mobile home park in Archbald now has a temporary fix

Their water was shut off on Monday because the park’s owner didn’t pay the bill.

They now have 30 days to get out or find another solution.

People who live at Valley View Estates in Archbald have been waiting since Monday for a solution.

On Thursday, Lackawanna County commissioners showed up, along with the Office of Youth and Family Services, the Area Agency on Aging, and the Red Cross.

And fixing the immediate problem, Pennsylvania American Water came to turn the park’s water back on — all because Lackawanna County paid close to $4,000 of the park’s outstanding water bill.

“We had to look at all the legal aspects — a private company’s bill — but you all should not be subject to the irresponsibility of such actions of someone,” said Lackawanna County Commissioner Laureen Cummings.

That someone is Eugene Egan, the owner of Valley View Estates. He’s currently locked up in Berks County on drug charges.

The county commissioners explained that the payment they made gets the park 30 more days of water, extra time before the likelihood that the homes will be condemned.

“I see the kids, I see your faces, please, we’re here to help you, we’re not going to let you, we’re not going to let this stand. We’re going to do what we can to help you,” Commissioner Cummings said.

County officials started immediately taking information from the 44 families who live in the park and promised to help them find somewhere else to live.

“This is a short solution to a long time problem is basically what this is,” said resident George Blair. “They’re turning the water on for 30 days. What in 30 days? What about us who own pets? They’re trying to get us into housing. Housing doesn’t allow pets.”

“It’s disturbing,” said resident Ron James. “Disturbing, because nobody knows where to go and what they’re going to do.”

Lackawanna County commissioners paid the $4,000 toward the water bill out of its general fund. Commissioners said they believe the move will save the county money in the long run since, if the residents had been evicted immediately, they would likely be eligible to receive county social services.