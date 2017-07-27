In this edition of Talkback 16 callers discuss grant money for restaurants and other businesses at Keystone College. Callers sound off about dozens of cats taken from a home. Plus, a comment about people applying for low-income housing in the Poconos.
Talkback 16: Grant Money for Keystone College, Dozens of Cats, and Low-Income Housing
1 Comment
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Why didn’t WNEP play any of the calls from people asking if keystone is going to pay taxes on that property now? I’m sure there were several.
07.14.1789