MONTROSE -- The Susquehanna County sheriff's department will be able to get new bullet proof vests thanks to a generous donation.

Kinder Morgan, a company that specializes in oil and gas pipelines, handed over a check for $10,000 Thursday morning to the sheriff and deputies.

Officials say the money will be used to purchase new bullet proof vests for the Susquehanna County sheriff's department.