Scranton Police Searching for Alleged Mugger

Posted 10:43 pm, July 27, 2017, by , Updated at 10:41PM, July 27, 2017

SCRANTON — Police in Scranton are searching for a man they say mugged a person the city’s hill section.

The victim told officers he met the man featured in surveillance photos during the early morning hours of July 15th.

The crook then invited him to an after hours party and when they got to the 600 block of Schultz Court, the crook robbed the victim at gunpoint.

The victim was then beaten until he was unconscious according to police in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment