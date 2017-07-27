× Pocono Teen Addresses Congress

STROUDSBURG — Lorynn Watt was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 9 years old.

The 17-year-old from Stroudsburg recently took her daily struggles with the disease to a much larger platform. She testified before the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging in Washington, D.C., earlier this week.

“We talked about the special diabetes program which is a program that ensures continued funding towards research for not only a cure for diabetes but also a more advanced technology for diabetics,” said Lorynn Watt.

The committee invited more than 100 members of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund Children’s Congress to listen in on a hearing.

Lorynn was one of only three selected to tell their story and address the importance of finding a cure to Type 1 Diabetes to members of the committee, including Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.

“It’s important to me to make sure there is continued funding as well as people knowing what diabetes actually is,” said Watt.

Lorynn says finding a cure hits home in more ways than one.

“My father passed away when I was 10 from complications from diabetes. So I want to see a world where people aren’t passing away because of diabetes,” said Watt.

Lorynn’s mother Meg says her daughter has to wear $14,000 worth of diabetic technology on her body all day, every day. She’s proud her daughter was able to make a statement and tell her story.

“To actually see your child actually testify in front of a committee of Congress was absolutely amazing and she was brilliant, she was brilliant,” Meg Watt.

Lorynn says her fight does not stop here. She plans to continue working with the Children’s Congress, raising awareness and funds for Type 1 Diabetes.

“I really want to make sure that one day there is a cure for diabetes. I would like that,” said Watt.