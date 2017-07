× Paving Project to Begin on Central Scranton Expressway

SCRANTON — Drivers in Scranton can expect delays starting Monday, July 31st.

The Central Scranton Expressway will be down to one lane from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for patching work.

Officials say crews plan to have one outbound lane closed during the morning rush hour and then one inbound lane closed during the evening rush hour.