Noah Ritter Apparently Stops by the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market

WILKES-BARRE -- When Noah Ritter needs to unwind after giving some kid-friendly feedback in the judge's seat for the ABC's The Toy Box, he's apparently with his Grandpa checking out the Farmers Market on Public Square.

"Probably the biggest small city I could be in. Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania," said Noah Ritter.

Noah caught our attention during a Newswatch 16 interview at the Wayne County Fair three years ago and that got him quite a bit of national attention too.

Now he might only be eight-years-old but Noah knows a thing or two about what makes a good toy. He says it has to be fun for kids everywhere and shouldn't require too much work for parents to set up.

"I try to boost people's confidence but if they make a terrible toy that I don't like and I don't think American kids would like then I just try to go ahead and give them constructive criticism," said Ritter.

And he'll be back at it again for season two of The Toy Box.

"It's amazing! There's going to be more episodes, more kids, more toys," said Ritter.

You can watch The Toy Box here on WNEP October 1st at 7 p.m.