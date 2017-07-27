× Nanticoke Residents Shocked as Charges are Filed against Former Teacher, Mayor

NANTICOKE — Edward Butkiewicz was once a public servant in Luzerne County, but he now faces charges, accused of trying to lure teens into his car with the promise of money, and this isn’t the first time Butkiewicz has faced charges.

People who know the victims say they are on edge because Butkiewicz tried more than once to get teens into his car.

A police report shows Butkiewicz tried to lure teenagers into his car in the Nanticoke area with money twice this week. Those close to the victims say if he wasn’t arrested, he would’ve come back.

“I’m very worried that he will show back up. I’m almost 100 percent sure, he’s like 70-something, and he’s not right in his head.”

Police say Butkiewicz tried to get a 13-year-old boy in the car with him on Sunday and asked him about his private area, offering the boy $3 to keep their secret.

Instead, the teen called police. Investigators say he came back again on Wednesday and tried to lure even more teens, asking one victim if he was gay and wanted to make some money.

Bill Park says he was a student when Butkiewicz was a teacher at Nanticoke High School. Park never saw charges like this coming.

“It was just nuts. I can’t believe he would do something like that. He didn’t seem like that type of guy in school,” Park said.

This is not the first time Butkiewicz has faced similar charges. Back in 2003, he was sentenced to two years of probation for fondling a 13-year-old he picked up at Apollo circle in Nanticoke.

This time around, those close to the victims say they hope he’s put behind bars.

“He got a second chance at life, apparently, and blew it all over again. So it really goes to show people don’t change.”

And she says Butkiewicz’s behavior could scar the teens for life.

“He doesn’t trust well and it’s going to affect him. I would say it would affect any child!”

The former mayor and teacher was locked up with bail set at $100,000.