Go Joe 20: Day 4

BERWICK — Day 4 of Go Joe 20 kicked off Thursday morning at city hall in Berwick, Columbia County.

Joe Snedeker will leave Berwick, bike to Eurana Park in Weatherly, Carbon County, and end at St. Clair Borough Hall in Schuylkill County.

Joining Joe on Thursday’s ride will be Newswatch 16’s Julie Sidoni and Jessica Albert.

If you would like to donate to Go Joe 20 and St. Joseph’s Center, you can give Joe’s crew your donation as he rides through your town or you can make a donation online.

Your support of St. Joseph’s Center means providing much-needed programs and living services to these children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, many of whom are also medically fragile.

