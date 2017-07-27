Former Teacher Facing Additional Charges in Lackawanna County

Posted 9:06 pm, July 27, 2017, by , Updated at 09:05PM, July 27, 2017

SCRANTON — A teacher accused of molesting his students is now facing more charges in Lackawanna County.

Richard Humphrey, 62, used to be an automotive instructor at the Lackawanna County Career Technology Center.

He was first charged back in May after seven boys, aged 16 to 18, said he touched them inappropriately.

District attorney Shane Scanlon confirmed that three more victims have come forward with similar claims.

Humphrey faces felony charges of corruption of minors and institutional sexual assault.

