Former Mayor, Teacher Accused of Luring Children

NANTICOKE -- A former mayor and teacher is accused of trying to lure children into his car in Luzerne County.

The video shown is of Edward Butkiewicz from 2003 after he admitted to touching a teenage boy inappropriately.

Police arrested the former mayor of Nanticoke after he tried to get a 16-year-old boy in the car with him near Nanticoke on Wednesday.

A 13-year-old told police the man offered him money to go for a ride and asked the boy to expose himself Sunday.

The retired teacher faces luring and other charges in Luzerne County.