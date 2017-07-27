Family of Seven Displaced by Fire in Pottsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE -- A family of seven needs a new place to live after a fire in Pottsville.

No one was inside when the home on East Arch Street caught fire around 9:30 Wednesday night.

Investigators are looking into what may have sparked the flames.

A neighbor across the street was the one to call for help.

"It was a glow. there was glass breaking. Thought he looked up and she said 'is that a fire?' I looked over and it looked like it was starting to conflagrate," said Peggy Schaediger of Pottsville. "Next thing you know, flames started coming out. I called 9-1-1 and said 'get here fast'."

The place is too badly damaged for the family to stay there.

They're being helped by the Red Cross here in Pottsville.