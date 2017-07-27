Danville Ironmen football preview

Posted 7:45 pm, July 27, 2017

This is the season that Danville was waiting for.  The Ironmen return all 11 starters on defense, but only 10 on offense.  Yes, virtually the entire team returns for a squad expecting big things in District IV.

