JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A road in Lackawanna County was closed for several hours Thursday after a crash took down utility lines.

The car hit a pole along Route 348 near Mount Cobb around 9:30 a.m.

The wreck brought down wires across the road.

There is no word if the driver was hurt.

A short detour was in place while crews fixed the downed pole and wires.