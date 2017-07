Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE --  Police tell WNEP that Jonathan Sandoval, 24, of Carbondale is charged with molesting two boys, both 13.

He is facing corruption of minors, indecent assault, and unlawful contact with minor charges.

The victims said they were sexually assaulted the week of June 18th.

Sandoval is locked up in Lackawanna County on $25,000 bail.