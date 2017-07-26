Two People Charged for Role in Deadly Fire

Posted 10:10 pm, July 26, 2017, by , Updated at 10:09PM, July 26, 2017

HAZLETON — Two people were arrested Wednesday evening for a murder in Hazleton last year.

Police say Thomas McQueen, 65,  and Alice Reimiller, 53,  torched a building that resulted in one man’s death.

An arraignment is expected to happen Wednesday night for McQueen and Reimiller.

Police are charging the pair with 2nd degree murder, arson and other related charges.

The fire back in March ripped through a rooming house on East Mine Street.

Police say McQueen and Reimiller are responsible for the death of Gordon Wanser who died from breathing in too much smoke.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s