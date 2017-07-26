Son Accused of Theft of Benefits from Deceased Mother
EAST STROUDSBURG — A man who lived in the Poconos is accused of stealing Social Security benefits meant for his mother for a year after her death.
Steven Caravella, 28, formerly of East Stroudsburg, was arrested in Ohio last week.
Authorities said Caravella used a government-issued debit card to get his mother’s social security benefits for about one year after her death. Caravella allegedly took about $7,762 in benefits between August 2012 and July 2013.
2 comments
Jody
Garnish Steven Caravella’s pay check until he pays back social security in full & he should definitely do jail time!!
Bob
It’s the mother’s fault for not informing the ssa of her death