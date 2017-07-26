Selinsgrove Seals QB Logan Leiby

Posted 6:48 pm, July 26, 2017, by

Selinsgrove made it to the District IV 'AAAA' football title game last season.  With Quarterback Logan Leiby back for Senior season the Seals should be successful on the offensive side of the ball this season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

