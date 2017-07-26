Planned Parenthood Office in Stroudsburg to Close

Posted 4:41 pm, July 26, 2017

STROUDSBURG — Planned Parenthood says its Stroudsburg Medical Center will close.

The non-profit organization provides health care to women and teenagers.

According to officials, closing the location on North 7th Street will allow them to expand services and extend hours at other locations.

In a statement, officials said: “This decision was not made lightly. It resulted from careful analysis of where our patients live and seek medical care as well as an assessment of how best to ensure the longevity and strength of existing health centers, in order to offer the highest level of patient care for years to come.”

They did not say when the center in Stroudsburg will close.

