× Long Lines for Section 8 Housing Applications in Monroe County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — For the first time in nearly 10 years, the Housing Authority of Monroe County accepted applications for Section 8 housing in the county.

The first 300 people in line were able to fill out applications and hand them in at Northampton Community College near Tannersville.

Some people camped out overnight just to be first in line to fill out an application for Section 8 housing.

It’s been years since the housing authority has been able to accept applications.

People Newswatch 16 spoke to say it goes to show how great the need for housing is in Monroe County.

It was a long day for Antoinette Dunn from Stroudsburg. She was up bright and early to come to Northampton Community College near Tannersville where the Housing Authority of Monroe County was accepting 8 eight housing applications.

“This morning was very hectic,” said Dunn. “I hear someone yell out the window and say, ‘Antoinette!’ at four o’clock this morning so we can come here and fill out paperwork for Section 8.”

The first 300 people in line were given an application.

Housing authority officials tell Newswatch 16 the list hasn’t been open since 2008.

“They are getting put on a list and when money and vouchers become available, then we can pull from the list and hopefully they can get subsidized housing,” explained Linda Kaufman, Monroe County Housing Authority.

At one point, traffic was backed up so badly on Route 715, police had to shut it down. County officials say this just goes to show how great the need for housing is in the area.

“Some people were even here last night. They stayed all night in cars. This is tremendously important because our homeless population, Monroe County, lacks affordable housing. We don’t have enough shelters. We just need so much help here in Monroe County,” Kaufman said.

“We need more space and the only way we can get it is to apply for Section 8,” said Dunn. “I can have a bedroom, living room, kitchen and a bathroom.”

Monique Rittenhouse from East Stroudsburg made it early enough to get an application. She says it’s sad to see just how many people are looking for help.

“It breaks my heart. I’ve been there and I am still struggling. It just breaks my heart,” Rittenhouse said.

Housing authority officials did have to turn a few hundred people away.

Those who were not able to fill out an application for housing in Monroe County were referred to nearby counties that currently have openings.