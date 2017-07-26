Kingston/Forty Fort vs Upper Providence Little League

Kingston/Forty Fort lost to Upper Providence 6-3 in the Little League State Finals.  K/FF will head to the losers bracket and try to stay alive like Stroudsburg did with a walk off, extra inning, Grand Slam Home Run.

