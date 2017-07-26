Keystone College Announces Expansion

KEYSTONE COLLEGE — Officials at Keystone College announced a major development plan Wednesday that the school hopes will change the way of life for the college community and nearby residents at the Wyoming/Lackawanna County line.

The new building complex will be directly across from the Victorian homes on College Avenue.

The school’s president is hoping that this location will drive in students as well as people traveling along Routes 6 and 11.

The parking lot will be transformed into three stores and a fitness center.

The $3 million building project will hold a Dunkin Donuts Express, a relocation of the campus shop, and a Steak and Shake restaurant — all of which will be open to area residents as well.

Computer rendering of proposed complex at Keystone College

The renovations are expected to be completed by the next year which is really exciting for students.

“The biggest benefit that Keystone has to offer is that we are so personal,” said student Alexis Murdoch. “It’s not a huge campus where you don’t get lost in the shuffle. It’s really great to witness the everyday changes that Keystone offers their community and their students because it continues to grow all the time.”

Keystone College officials plan to have a groundbreaking ceremony later this summer.

The $3 million project is being paid for by grants and developers. The building is scheduled to open by spring 2018.

