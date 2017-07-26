× Insurance Agent in Lackawanna County Facing Theft, Fraud Charges

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — An insurance agent in Lackawanna County is accused of theft and fraud for billing clients for insurance policies that had lapsed.

Investigators said Timothy Hewitt, 41, of South Abington Township, billed clients $129,650 for insurance policies in 2016-2017 that had lapsed.

He is also accused of trying to bill an additional $61,390 for lapsed policies for 2017-2018 and creating fake insurance documents to facilitate the overbilling.

Hewitt was arraigned Wednesday on charges of insurance fraud, forgery, theft, and other charges. He was released on bail.